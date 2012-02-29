GE wins small victory in Mitsubishi Heavy patent fight

* Mitsubishi, GE battling over wind turbine technology
* ITC decision made in early 2010
* Fight over one patent remanded to ITC
WASHINGTON, Feb 29 In a victory for
General Electric Co, a federal appeals court told the
U.S. International Trade Commission to reconsider its decision
that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd did not infringe a
GE patent on wind turbine technology.
GE had appealed a 2010 ruling by the ITC that the Japanese
engineering conglomerate did not infringe three GE patents.
The U.S. Court of Appeals said one of the three patents had
expired and had been dropped from the case, and it affirmed that
Mitsubishi Heavy did not infringe a second patent.
But the court reversed the ITC's decision that there was no
domestic industry for the third patent, and asked the ITC to
reconsider infringement claims for that one. Companies must
prove that a technology is being used in the United States in
order to sue for infringement at the ITC.
A number of U.S. lawmakers wrote to the ITC, a
federal agency, to argue that U.S. jobs could be lost if GE were
to lose the case.
Neither GE nor Mitsubishi Heavy could immediately be reached
comment.
The case before the Federal Circuit is General Electric v.
ITC. (2010-1223). The case before the International Trade
Commission was 337-TA-641.