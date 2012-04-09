UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Heavy to raise forklift output in China-Nikkei

April 10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
plans to boost production capacity at its forklift
plant in Dalian, China, by nearly 70 percent within two to three
years to keep pace with growing sales in the country and in
Southeast Asia, the Nikkei reported.
The plant produces about 5,000 forklifts annually.
Production capacity at the plant will be raised to about
10,000 units from 6,000 at present, the Japanese daily added.
The heavy equipment manufacturer plans to raise output while
keeping capital spending down by having more assembly personnel
work in the plant's existing buildings, the Nikkei said.