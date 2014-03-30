Mitsubishi Motors to buy a Ford plant in the Philippines -Nikkei

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso rebounds as Trump agrees to keep NAFTA for now

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 27 The Mexican peso rebounded on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to keep the North American Free Trade Agreement alive for now and renegotiate its terms. The previous day, the peso slumped after a senior Trump administration official said a draft executive order was under consideration that could withdraw the United States from NAFTA. But Trump said on