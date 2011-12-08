UPDATE 1-M'bishi Motors cuts domestic capacity 10 pct-Nikkei

Dec 9 Mitsubishi Motors Corp scaled back its domestic output capacity about 10 percent to 770,000 units a year as the Japanese carmaker idled a production line at the end of last month, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Mitsubishi Motors is the first Japanese automaker to shave output capacity during this most recent period of yen strength, the newspaper said.

The key Mizushima plant has indefinitely shut down its No. 1 assembly line, which built mainly the Lancer sedan for export to Europe and elsewhere, as its capacity utilization remained low, the Nikkei said.

This line, which has an annual capacity of some 130,000 units, made only about 38,000 vehicles last fiscal year, the daily said.

About 150 employees who worked the line have been reassigned within the Mizushima plant, and production of overseas-bound Lancers has been consolidated into other lines, the business paper said.

Mitsubishi Motors' domestic capacity, which had amounted to roughly 900,000 units, would likely make just about 600,000 vehicles in Japan this fiscal year, resulting in massive excess capacity, the Nikkei said.

By suspending the line, Mitsubishi Motors has slashed Mizushima's capacity by more than 30 percent to some 470,000 units, the daily said.

Mitsubishi Motors is susceptible to a strong yen as it exports about 70 percent of vehicles produced domestically -- relatively high among Japan's top automakers, the Nikkei said.

The automaker will not dismantle the suspended assembly line for the time being, likely holding on to it as idled infrastructure, the newspaper said.