UPDATE 3-Nissan takes controlling stake in Mitsubishi, pledges support for turnaround

TOKYO, Oct 20 Nissan Motor Co Ltd said
on Thursday it had completed a deal to take a controlling stake
in Mitsubishi Motors Corp, and would be retaining the embattled
automaker's chief executive in a bid to help it recover from a
mileage cheating scandal.
Japan's No. 2 automaker has agreed to make a 237 billion yen
($2.29 billion) investment to acquire 34 percent of Mitsubishi
Motors, making it the single largest shareholder in its
smaller peer and giving it enough of a stake to wield control
under Japanese shareholding rules.
The deal offers Mitsubishi a lifeline after the automaker
earlier this year admitted to overstating the mileage on some of
its cars, while Nissan is hoping to capitalise on Mitsubishi's
strong presence in developing Asian countries to lift its
lagging market share there.
Mitsubishi Motors becomes a member of the alliance between
Nissan and French automaker Renault, resulting in
combined annual vehicle sales of 10 million, making it among the
top three automotive groups by sales volumes and enabling the
three companies to leverage their scale to reduce costs.
Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors said their partnership would
generate synergies in areas including purchasing and plant
utilisation, adding they would jointly develop automated driving
technologies and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Pending shareholder approval, Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO
of both Nissan and Renault, will lead the board of Mitsubishi
Motors, while Osamu Masuko will remain the company's president
and CEO despite calls earlier this year by some shareholders for
him to resign to take responsibility for falsifying the mileage
on its vehicles.
Ghosn said keeping Masuko on was an "important condition" in
proceeding with the partnership, adding all management decisions
would be made by Masuko.
"One of the reasons that I so much wanted Mr. Masuko to stay
as CEO was because I wanted the people at Mitsubishi to know
that Mitsubishi will remain Mitsubishi. Mitsubishi will not
become a subsidiary of Nissan," he told a joint briefing.
"This sends a strong message that it's not Nissan that's
going to transform Mitsubishi, it's Mitsubishi that's going to
transform Mitsubishi."
FROM SCANDAL TO RECOVERY
Nissan is dispatching some of its executives to Mitsubishi
to improve its management system, nearly two decades after Ghosn
executed a turnaround plan for Nissan which included plant
closures and thousands of layoffs when Renault took a
controlling stake in the then ailing automaker in 1999.
Masuko will share the top leadership position with current
Nissan Chief Competitive Officer Hiroto Saikawa, while
Mitsubishi Motors' chief operating officer will also come from
Nissan.
Pooling resources and eliminating duplicate operations would
result in estimated annual cost savings of 24 billion yen in
2017 for Nissan, the company said, rising to 60 billion yen in
2018. Mitsubishi said it expected annual savings of 25 billion
yen.
The companies also plan to share technology and production
platforms, while also streamlining parts procurement to keep
costs down. Ghosn warned this may be "bad news" for Mitsubishi's
"not so competitive suppliers".
Nissan stands to capitalise on Mitsubishi's strength in
developing Asian countries, where Nissan has been struggling to
increase its market share. Around one-third of Mitsubishi's
global sales come from the rest of Asia - excluding Japan - with
a focus on countries including Thailand and the Philippines.
"We're not happy with our performance in ASEAN (Association
of Southeast Asian Nations) countries," Ghosn said. "I think the
collaboration with Mitsubishi will help us in many areas to
shore up our own level of competitiveness there."
Nissan first announced in May its intention to take a
controlling stake in Mitsubishi after Mitsubishi admitted to
falsifying the mileage of four minivehicle models, including two
made for Nissan.
Mitsubishi Motors blamed poor communication, lax governance
and internal pressure for its lack of compliance after it was
found in August to have overstated the mileage of eight
additional models.
As Nissan becomes the dominant stake holder in Mitsubishi
Motors, Mitsubishi's group companies - trading house Mitsubishi
Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd - will see their combined
stake diluted to around 17 percent, from about 34 percent before
the deal was announced.
