Mitsubishi Motors says no need for financial help at the moment

* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
TOKYO, April 27 Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday said it saw no need to request assistance from financial backers as it was in a strong financial position to deal with a fuel economy data manipulation scandal.
"We have been explaining the situation to our financial backers, including our main banks," Yutaka Tabata, Mitsubishi's head of corporate planning and finance, told reporters at a media conference.
"We have mentioned to them that if the need arises, we may approach them for assistance. But at the moment we don't see a need for it."
On Tuesday, the automaker said it used fuel economy testing methods that did not comply with Japanese regulations for 25 years, while it has also admitted to manipulating test data for four domestic mini-vehicle models. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei