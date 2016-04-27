UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi says U.S. mileage ratings for its cars are correct

(Adds U.S. regulators investigation, background)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 27 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
, which has admitted manipulating fuel economy tests for
mini-vehicles in Japan, on Wednesday said its vehicles for the
model years 2013 to 2017 sold in the United States have correct
mileage ratings.
Mitsubishi said it has gone back and re-tested the models
from those model years sold in the U.S. market.
"Our findings confirm that fuel economy testing data for
these U.S. market vehicles is accurate and complies with
established EPA procedures," the company's North American unit
said in a statement.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it
ordered Mitsubishi to provide additional information and conduct
new tests of U.S. vehicles after the Japanese automaker's
admission that it did not properly follow fuel economy test
procedures in Japan since 1991.
The EPA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment
on Wednesday.
Mitsubishi said on Tuesday that it used fuel economy testing
methods that did not comply with Japanese regulations for 25
years, much longer than previously known.
EPA spokeswoman Laura Allen said Tuesday the agency has
instructed Mitsubishi to "provide additional information
regarding their U.S. vehicles. The agency will be directing the
company to conduct additional coast-down testing for vehicles
sold in the U.S."
Shares in Mitsubishi, Japan's sixth-largest automaker,
closed down almost 3 percent on Wednesday and have lost more
than half their value since news of the scandal broke a week
ago.
The company admitted to manipulating test data for four
domestic mini-vehicle models, including two it produced for
Nissan Motor Co.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
last week it is also seeking information from Mitsubishi.
In 2015, Mitsubishi sold 95,342 vehicles in the United
States, up 22.8 percent, accounting for 0.5 percent of U.S. auto
industry sales, according to Autodata Corp. Mitsubishi U.S.
sales are up 6 percent in the first three months of 2016.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by
Bernard Orr and Alan Crosby)