Mitsubishi Motors has cash to weather mileage scandal, but brand battered, again

* Ample cash, low debt to help MMC pay compensation costs
* Fuel economy rigging likely contained to Japan
* Fallout may be limited in Asia, automaker's biggest market
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, April 29 Mitsubishi Motors' (MMC)
market value and Japanese orders have halved since it
admitted last week to rigging fuel economy tests, but with more
than $4 billion in cash and low debt, the automaker should
contain the potential damages.
The scope of its cheating also now seems more limited than
at first feared, improving the prospects that one of Japan's
smaller automakers can survive a third scandal in recent years.
That history of scandals though, could put its longer term
survival at risk given the latest battering to its branding. In
2004, it was saved from collapse by other Mitsubishi companies.
"The firm has repeated the same kind of wrongdoing, so the
situation is not good," said a government source who didn't want
to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The survival of companies like MMC highlights the difficulty
of shaking out weak players in a cut-throat industry if
management avoids tough decisions to downsize, merge or
liquidate, industry observers say.
"This creates an environment where inertia is the norm,
which allows automakers which may otherwise disappear to
continue to survive for decades," said James Chao, Asia-Pacific
managing director of research at IHS Automotive in Shanghai.
WEAK DEMAND
Demand for Mitsubishi cars has weakened, particularly at
home, where the maker of the Outlander SUV and Delica mini-van
sold just 102,000 vehicles in the year through March, half the
number it sold less than a decade ago. With annual sales of
around 1 million vehicles, MMC is a minnow in the global market,
and has surrendered market share to rivals including Honda
, Mazda and Hyundai.
Shares in MMC rose more than 6 percent on Thursday ahead of
a market holiday, but are down 48 percent since the company said
it manipulated mileage test data on four mini-vehicle models,
wiping $3.7 billion off its market value.
A nagging concern for investors had been whether MMC also
rigged data for cars sold in the United States. While MMC sold
fewer than 100,000 cars there last year, it's a more litigious
marketplace and could have meant significantly higher damages.
MMC says mileage ratings on its U.S. vehicles were correct.
Mitsubishi's balance sheet shows it has cash - 453.4 billion
yen ($4.23 billion) - to cover potential costs, and with debts
of just 27 billion yen and no outstanding term loans, it has
room to borrow if necessary. Its shareholder equity to assets
ratio, at 48 percent, has grown steadily.
"We've been building up our finances over the past 2-3
years," Managing Director Yutaka Tabata said this week. "Our
financial structure is strong."
MMC has prioritised bolstering its finances since previous
scandals involving hiding customer complaints and secret recalls
led to the arrest of former executives, and its bail-out. That
may have seen governance and compliance take a back seat.
S&P analysts, who placed MMC's credit rating on negative
watch, said they had thought the company's restructuring and
improved governance following previous scandals had helped its
performance. "However, we recognize that the fraudulent testing
is evidence of a significant problem in the company's management
and governance," they said.
TOTTING UP THE DAMAGE
Analysts estimate MMC could have to pay close to $1 billion
to compensate Japanese mini-vehicle customers for 'eco-car'
taxes and extra fuel costs.
And, Nomura Securities analysts say, costs associated with
the non-compliant Japanese testing system may add an additional
24 billion yen ($224 million) to the bill, resulting in a
possible 150 billion yen in extraordinary losses in the year to
next March.
A slump in new car orders will be an additional hit, and
halting production of the eK Wagon and eK Space mini-vehicles,
along with the Nissan Dayz and Dayz Roox will also bite. Making
cars for Nissan has been a driver for domestic sales as MMC's
branded vehicles have lost market share.
Mitsubishi Motors produced 202,000 mini-vehicles in the year
to end-March, of which around 144,000 were for Nissan. MMC has
said it has stopped making the four models affected by its test
rigging. A year's production halt could cost it up to 250
billion yen, analysts estimate, in addition to any compensation
payments to Nissan for lost sales.
The next question MMC needs to answer is whether its fuel
economy claims for cars sold elsewhere in Asia - accounting for
a third of its total - were legitimate. Asia, ex-Japan, sales
have risen from around a fifth four years ago as MMC focused on
selling SUVs and trucks in emerging markets.
The company has said it is checking to see if its vehicles
sold in Asia and in Europe were compliant.
($1 = 107.2700 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, with additional reporting by Maki
Shiraki and Ami Miyazaki in Tokyo and Norihiko Shirouzu in
Beijing; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Ian Geoghegan)