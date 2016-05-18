Japan says only Suzuki, Mitsubishi broke fuel economy testing rules

TOKYO May 18 Mitsubishi Motors and Suzuki Motor Corp were the only automakers that used improper fuel economy tests for their cars in Japan, an official at the transport ministry said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The official also said the ministry had asked Suzuki to provide more information by May 31.

Suzuki said on Wednesday it had used tests that were not compliant with Japanese regulations, but added proper testing carried out later showed the mileage data did not need amending.

Mitsubishi said last month it had manipulated fuel economy for at least four minivehicle models.

