UPDATE 2-Mitsubishi Motors says has cash to ride out widening mileage affair

* Improper data might have been used for 9 models
* Mitsubishi says has finances to deal with the issue
By Naomi Tajitsu
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, May 11 Mitsubishi Motors Corp is
confident it has enough cash to weather a damaging fuel
efficiency scandal alone, even as it warned incorrect data may
have been used for more of its cars.
The Japanese carmaker last month admitted to overstating the
fuel economy of four of its models - small cars sold in Japan,
including two under Nissan Motor's badge.
On Wednesday, it said it suspected improper data was used
for models among the nine current ones on the market, as well as
models it no longer sells. Overseas models are not affected.
Analysts have estimated that Mitsubishi may have to pay
close to $1 billion to compensate Japanese mini-vehicle
customers over lost 'eco-car' tax breaks and extra fuel costs.
"Our finances through the year just ended have been strong,
so we think we can manage the issue," Chief Executive Osamu
Masuko told a press conference.
"We haven't approached our sister companies for financial
support."
After a scandal more than 15 years ago - in which Mitsubishi
Motors admitted systematically covering up customer complaints
for more than two decades - Mitsubishi group companies came to
its support. They rescued the auto arm with a major bailout.
Since the latest scandal broke on April 20, in the wake of
last year's Volkswagen diesel emissions revelations,
the Japanese company's market value has fallen by around 42
percent, or $3 billion, on fears of compensation costs and
collapsing sales.
Mitsubishi Motors holds $4 billion in cash, and little debt.
Earlier in the day, Mitsubishi submitted an additional
explanation to Japan's transport ministry after officials found
more irregularities with its vehicles following a raid on the
company's research facilities last month.
It again blamed intense competition for the manipulation, as
well as insufficient communication with a subcontractor, also
owned by Mitsubishi.
"The coordinators at the time were well aware that fuel
consumption meant 'the factor that would give the most product
marketing appeal'; so they felt that the fuel consumption
improvement targets requested by managers and executives were
absolute," it said in a statement.
But a transport ministry official said that the fresh
information was insufficient, as it did not confirm which models
were using non-compliant data, or had overstated fuel economy
readings.
Masuko said he expected the company to explain "everything"
by May 18, the deadline set by the transport ministry for all
Japanese automakers to submit reconfirmed fuel economy readings.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Chris Gallagher and
Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Alexander Smith)