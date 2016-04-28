UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Motors says U.S. models compliant, shares regain some ground

* Automaker: models from 2013 sold in U.S. are compliant
* Shares surge 8 pct on Thursday
* But has lost nearly half of market value since scandal
By Naomi Tajitsu and David Shepardson
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, April 28 Mitsubishi Motors
Corp said its vehicles sold in the United States from
2013 have accurate mileage readings, lowering the risk that
its fuel economy cheating scandal in Japan may have a wider
global impact.
Shares in the Japanese automaker surged 8 percent on
Thursday, the first day of gains since the scandal erupted last
week. But even so they have lost nearly half their market value
or about $3.7 billion on fears of hefty compensation costs and
fines.
It has admitted to manipulating test data for four domestic
mini-vehicle models, including two it produced for Nissan Motor
Co and has said that more models may also be
non-compliant with Japanese regulations.
It compiled data for fuel economy tests using U.S.
standards, where higher-speed, highway driving is common, rather
than Japanese standards, where more prevalent city driving
commonly consumes more fuel.
Mitsubishi's North American unit said in a statement that it
had re-tested vehicles for the model years 2013 to 2017 and
found that their fuel economy readings were accurate.
While North America is one of Mitsubishi's smaller markets,
accounting for roughly 13 percent of the automaker's annual
global sales, the potential for hefty fines and compensation if
rules were broken is seen as much greater than in other
countries.
In Japan, Mitsubishi may have to reimburse customers for
fuel costs and the government for "eco car" tax breaks.
It is also taking a large hit to sales, saying this week
that its domestic orders have halved since the scandal broke.
The automaker has halted sales of the four affected
mini-vehicles.
Japan's transport ministry said on Thursday it plans tests
to measure the fuel economy of vehicles made by Mitsubishi next
week and will announce results on the first four models in June.
It has also set up a task force to examine fuel economy data
submitted by all automakers.
