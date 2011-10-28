Mitsubishi Motors eyes 1-1/2 month Thai output halt

TOKYO Oct 28 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Friday it is eyeing a suspension of Thai production for a month and a half starting in mid-October, estimating a loss of about 35,000 vehicles during that period.

Between Oct. 13 and 29, the Japanese automaker will lose output of around 11,600 vehicles as the supply of parts was disrupted to its 200,000-vehicles-a-year factory in Thailand, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama, writing by Chang-Ran Kim)