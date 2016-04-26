U.S. EPA orders Mitsubishi to conduct new vehicle testing

WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it ordered Mitsubishi Motors Corp to provide additional information and conduct new tests of U.S. vehicles after the Japanese automaker's admission that it did not properly follow fuel economy test procedures in Japan since 1991.

EPA spokeswoman Laura Allen said on Tuesday the agency has instructed Mitsubishi to "provide additional information regarding their U.S. vehicles. The agency will be directing the company to conduct additional coast down testing for vehicles sold in the U.S."

Mitsubishi, Japan's sixth-largest automaker, has lost half its market value, some $3.9 billion, since it admitted last week to manipulating test data for four domestic mini-vehicle models, including two it produced for Nissan Motor Co.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said last week it is seeking information from Mitsubishi.

