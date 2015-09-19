Mitsubishi Motors preparing U.S. plant closure, job cuts -Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp
has started preparing for the closure of its sole U.S.
factory after failing to find a buyer for the high-cost auto
plant, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.
The company will notify workers at the end of this month,
the newspaper reported, without saying where it obtained the
information. The 900 hourly workers at the Normal, Illinois
plant are the only ones at a Japanese-owned U.S. auto factory to
be represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.
Mitsubishi Motors could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The company announced plans in late July to end production
at the plant, saying the decision was prompted by low volumes
rather than high labour costs or a stronger dollar, which makes
importing cars more profitable.
A closure would mark a setback for the UAW, which is in the
midst of negotiating higher wages with Detroit's Big Three
automakers. Mitsubishi Motors opened the Normal plant in 1988 as
a joint venture with then-partner Chrysler, and took sole
control in 1991.
The Nikkei reported on Saturday that if a potential buyer
emerges by November, Mitsubishi Motors would drop plans for the
job cuts and negotiate a sale.
At its peak in the early 2000s, the Normal plant built more
than 200,000 cars a year. Last year, production of the Outlander
Sport utility vehicle totalled just 69,178, according to
Mitsubishi Motors.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)