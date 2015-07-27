CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Motors plans Japan, SE Asia, Russia output focus after US pullout

(Corrects name of vehicle to Outlander Sport, not Outlander, in
pargraph six; corrects attribution in last paragraph to a
company statement, not the company's president)
* US output halt because of low volume, not FX - president
* Normal, Illinois plant output 1/3rd of peak level
* Stepping up SE Asia drive; new plant in Indonesia
By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, July 27 The president of Mitsubishi
Motors Corp said Japan, SouthEast Asia and Russia will
become the automaker's principal production hubs after it calls
time on making cars in the United States later this year because
of dwindling output there.
"Japan, ASEAN (countries), and Russia will be the main
points of production for our company," said Tetsuro Aikawa,
President and Chief Operating Officer of Japan's sixth-biggest
automaker.
Aikawa was speaking at a news conference on Monday after his
company confirmed plans to end output at its sole North American
plant in Normal, Illinois, and serve the U.S. market from
factories in Japan and Thailand. Shares rose more than 5 percent
as investors welcomed the switch.
The shift comes as Mitsubishi Motors increasingly focuses
output in Southeast Asia, where its pickup trucks and sports
utility vehicles (SUVs) are popular. The automaker currently
makes cars in Thailand and the Philippines, and said in February
it will build a new factory in Indonesia for vehicles such as
its Pajero Sport SUV.
Aikawa said the move to pull the plug on the Normal factory,
which opened in 1988 as a joint venture of Mitsubishi Motors and
its then-partner Chrysler, was prompted by low-volume production
rather than shifts in foreign exchange rates making exports from
Japan cheaper.
At its peak in the early 2000s, the Normal plant built more
than 200,000 cars a year, while in calendar 2014 it produced
69,178 Outlander Sport vehicles. In the fiscal year ended March
2015, the company's U.S. sales totalled 82,000, compared with a
global total of around 1 million.
Aikawa said on Monday he thought finding a buyer for the
plant would be relatively easy because demand for cars in the
buoyant U.S. market was strong.
The automaker is still looking for potential buyers for the
U.S. plant to preserve jobs, the company said in a statement on
Friday. It employs about 900 hourly workers at the plant.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)