UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi mum on report it will end U.S. car production

(New throughout, adds UAW quote, plus detail on Normal plant
employment, union, vehicle produced, contribution to economy)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, July 23 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
, faced with declining U.S. demand and an expiring union
contract at its only plant in North America, declined to comment
Thursday on a report that it planned to end auto production in
this country.
Japan's Nikkei news service said the plan to cease
production at Mitsubishi's plant in Normal, Illinois, is part of
a strategic shift to the growing Asian market.
The company has "no statement," said a spokesperson for
Mitsubishi Motors North America.
The Nikkei report said Mitsubishi, one of Japan's smallest
automakers, would look for a buyer for the plant, which opened
in 1988 as a joint venture between Mitsubishi and its
then-partner, Chrysler. The report also said Mitsubishi would
begin negotiations with labor representatives to maintain
employment for the plant's 918 workers, who are represented by
the United Auto Workers union.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos, in an email on Thursday afternoon,
said, "I have heard nothing, and am trying to get information"
from the plant, which is located about 140 miles southwest of
Chicago.
Kyle Young, vice president of UAW Local 2488, which
represents the plant's workers, said the union's contract
expires in August.
"We haven't heard anything," he said in a phone interview.
"We're supposed to have negotiations coming up" on a new
contract. In the meantime, "it's business as usual here - we're
pumping out cars."
The Normal plant is the only Japanese-owned U.S. auto
factory whose hourly workers are represented by the UAW.
At its peak in the early 2000s, the Normal plant built more
than 200,000 cars a year. Last year, production of the Outlander
Sport utility vehicle totaled 69,178, according to Mitsubishi.
On its website, Mitsubishi said it contributes $120 million
a year to the local economy in taxes, salaries and benefits.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by
Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)