Mitsubishi UFJ eyes $4 bln Morgan Stanley assets-Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 28 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group is in discussion to buy trust-banking
assets worth about $4 billion from Morgan Stanley, in the
bank's latest bid to expand its business abroad, Bloomberg said
on Sunday.
The report, citing two people with knowledge of the matter
who asked not to be identified, said UnionBanCal Corp, a
Mitsubishi unit based in San Francisco, is expected to acquire
the assets.
Mitsubishi is Morgan Stanley's biggest shareholder.
Through UnionBanCal, Japan's biggest bank agreed to pay $3.7
billion for U.S. property lending assets from Deutsche Bank AG
, Bloomberg said.
Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ could not immediately be
reached for comment.