公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ U.S. unit to buy PNC's homeowners associations ops

May 10 NIKKEI: * Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Unit to buy a business catering to homeowners associations from PNC Bank - NIKKEI * Deal for about JPY 10 bln,expected to close by the end of the year - NIKKEI

