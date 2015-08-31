MOVES-Mitsubishi UFJ Securities hires executive for Greater China

Aug 31 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Hong Kong Ltd appointed Kennis Wong executive director and head of Greater China for debt capital markets.

Wong, based in Hong Kong, will lead Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc's debt capital markets business in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the company said on Monday.

Kennis, who joined the company in June, previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland for about nine years, also covering debt capital markets for Greater China clients.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities is a wholly owned subsidiary of MUFG and provides financial products to both its own clients and those of the MUFG Group. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)