UPDATE 1-Mitsui to invest in U.S. smart-grid project - Nikkei

UPDATE 1-Publicis pushed to loss by digital writedown
* Company sticks to margin targets (Writes through with additional material)
Dec 28 Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co will invest about 930 million yen ($11.95 million) in U.S. energy trading company Tres Amigas LLC, Nikkei reported.
New Mexico-based Tres Amigas is involved in a project to link America's three different power grids using smart-grid technology, the Japanese business daily said.
Mitsui, which may get about 20 percent stake in the company, will supply power transmission equipment and propose IT system designs, the Nikkei said.
Power grid technology supplier American Superconductor Corp holds a similarly sized stake to Mitsui's planned investment, the newspaper reported.
Tres Amigas plans to build a "superstation" in New Mexico to link the three grids, while an IT system manages electricity exchange between grids based on demand and prices. Construction is expected to start next year, the daily said.
* Company sticks to margin targets (Writes through with additional material)
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as it recorded an impairment charge of C$80.1 million ($61.04 million).
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds details, background)