UPDATE 1-Mitsui alliance to set up Ammonia plant in Brunei-Nikkei

Aug 30 Mitsui & Co and Mitsui Chemicals will partner Brunei's state-run petroleum company to produce fertilizer raw material ammonia for sale across southeast Asia, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Japanese firms have preferential negotiation rights to the project, estimated to cost around 230 billion yen ($3 billion), by offering low costs and advanced technology, the paper said.

According to the plan, the Japanese side will hold a majority stake in the joint venture, with the remainder -- up to 49 percent -- held by the Brunei enterprise.

The new firm will build an ammonia plant capable of producing 850,000 tons a year and a urea plant with a capacity of 600,000 tons a year, the daily reported.

The Nikkei said construction is expected to begin by the end of 2012 and production will start by 2015.

The venture also plans to raise capacity at these plants and build a melamine plant by 2018, the paper said.

Mitsui Chemicals will provide production technology, while trading house Mitsui will cultivate a customer network, the business daily reported. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)