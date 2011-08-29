UPDATE 1-Mitsui alliance to set up Ammonia plant in Brunei-Nikkei

BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
Aug 30 Mitsui & Co and Mitsui Chemicals will partner Brunei's state-run petroleum company to produce fertilizer raw material ammonia for sale across southeast Asia, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The Japanese firms have preferential negotiation rights to the project, estimated to cost around 230 billion yen ($3 billion), by offering low costs and advanced technology, the paper said.
According to the plan, the Japanese side will hold a majority stake in the joint venture, with the remainder -- up to 49 percent -- held by the Brunei enterprise.
The new firm will build an ammonia plant capable of producing 850,000 tons a year and a urea plant with a capacity of 600,000 tons a year, the daily reported.
The Nikkei said construction is expected to begin by the end of 2012 and production will start by 2015.
The venture also plans to raise capacity at these plants and build a melamine plant by 2018, the paper said.
Mitsui Chemicals will provide production technology, while trading house Mitsui will cultivate a customer network, the business daily reported. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after taking losses on a hedge fund business that it has since exited.
Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as higher demand for Botox and eye treatment Restasis helped offset declines in its older drugs, and the company forecast 2017 revenue above expectations.