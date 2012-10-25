Sumitomo Metal, Mitsui cut investment in Vale Canada project

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
TOKYO Oct 25 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co and Mitsui & Co said on Thursday that their investment in Vale's New Caledonia nickel cobalt project will fall to a collective 14.5 percent from 21 percent on bigger-than-expected repair costs.
The two and Vale Canada, a unit of the Brazilian mining giant, agreed that Sumitomo Metal and Mitsui would not pay more than $4.6 billion towards the project, which has fallen behind schedule due to equipment trouble, the two firms said in a statement.
Mitsui and Sumitomo Metal hold an option to raise their stake in the project to 21 percent in the future, the two said.
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.