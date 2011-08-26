UPDATE 1-Mitsui OSK to incur 7 bln yen charge in FY11-Nikkei

Aug 27 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd said it will incur a charge of about 7 billion yen ($91 million) related to vessel operations overhauling, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The company aims to lift group pretax profit by an annual 5 billion yen ($65 million) from 2012 through measures like lowering the average operating cost per vessel by streamlining its lineup of ships, the paper said.

Mitsui O.S.K. also sees losses associated with the sale of a large iron ore transport ship built at a high cost and charges related to early termination of a chartered-boat contract, Nikkei reported.

In July, the shipping firm cut its earnings outlook for the year by 71 percent to 60 billion yen on concerns about U.S. economic slowdown and a strong yen, the paper said.

The charges are expected to contribute to a net profit decline of 70 percent to 17 billion yen, Nikkei reported.

Mitsui O.S.K., which has a fleet of more than 900 vessels, had expanded its inventory of ships when construction and shipping fees were at their peak, the paper said. ($1 = 76.855 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)