MOVES-Mittleman investment appoints Laura Kate Garner chief compliance officer

* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 Investment advisor Mittleman Investment Management LLC appointed Laura Kate Garner as chief compliance officer, replacing Shannon Brown, who resigned earlier this year.
Garner, who has 14 years of experience in asset management compliance, will be responsible for the ongoing development and oversight of the firm's compliance policies and procedures.
She joins Mittleman from AIG Investments, where she was compliance manager, supervising the core compliance functions for the registered investment advisor, AIG Asset Management (U.S.) LLC. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends