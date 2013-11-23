版本:
Microsoft sells over 1 mln Xbox One units in less than 24 hours

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 22 Microsoft Corp said on Friday that it had sold over 1 million units of its new Xbox One gaming console in less than 24 hours after it went on sale in 13 countries.

With its new console, which hit store shelves on Nov. 22, the company hopes to not only entice gamers but attract a broader consumer base of TV fans and music lovers with its interactive entertainment features and media apps.

