Ex-Mizuho Asia top exec joins Expedition hedge fund

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, July 19 Former chief executive of Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd, John Paul Armenio, has joined Hong Kong-based hedge fund start-up Expedition Advisors as a managing partner.
Craig James, Expedition's founder and former head of Asian trading at New York-based hedge fund AM Investment Partners, confirmed the appointment to Reuters.
Expedition, backed by New York-based Protégé Partners LLC, started trading on May 23.
The fund is among 32 news Asia hedge funds estimated by industry tracker AsiaHedge to collect a combined $2 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of 50 percent over the capital raised in the previous six months.
Armenio, known to James for the last 15 years, had joined Mizuho Securities Asia as chairman and chief executive in 2009 from Morgan Stanley where he had worked since 1995.
Kam Bahra, former chief executive of Sparx Asia Investment Advisors, whom Expedition hired as chief operating officer earlier in the year, will report to Armenio.
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.