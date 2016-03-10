版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 10日

MOVES-Mizuho Securities CEO John Koudounis resigns

March 10 Mizuho Securities USA, the investment banking unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group, said Chief Executive John Koudounis resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Koudounis joined Mizuho's U.S. unit in 2008 as head of its fixed-income division and was appointed CEO in 2010. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

