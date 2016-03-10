MOVES-Mizuho Securities CEO John Koudounis resigns

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Mizuho Securities USA, the investment banking unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group, said Chief Executive John Koudounis resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Koudounis joined Mizuho's U.S. unit in 2008 as head of its fixed-income division and was appointed CEO in 2010. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback