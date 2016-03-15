Mizuho to face U.S. lawsuit over Mt Gox bitcoin losses -ruling

| NEW YORK, March 15
A U.S. lawsuit accusing
Japan's Mizuho Bank of concealing problems at the now-bankrupt
Tokyo-based Mt Gox bitcoin exchange can move forward, a federal
judge in Chicago has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman rejected on Monday the
bank's argument that the case belongs in Japan, finding that the
hardship to the bank from trying the case in the United States
would be no more than that "routinely tolerated by courts."
Mizuho provided banking services for the exchange and
handled all deposits for U.S. customers. It is part of Mizuho
Financial Group Inc, one of Japan's largest banks by
assets.
The proposed class action on behalf of the exchange's U.S.
customers was filed in February 2014, the same month Mt Gox
filed for bankruptcy after losing an estimated half a billion
dollars worth of customers' bitcoin digital currency. Once the
world's largest exchange for bitcoins, Mt Gox blamed hackers for
stealing the vanished currency.
Customers agreed to settle their claims against Mt Gox in
April 2014, reaching a deal with outside investors and creditors
to receive a share of recovered assets.
The lawsuit claims Mizuho inflated customers' losses by
limiting withdrawals from their Mt Gox accounts in mid-2013,
following reports of a U.S. government investigation into the
exchange. At the same time, Mizuho continued to accept deposits
from Mt Gox users, the lawsuit said.
Customers who complained about withdrawal delays were told
by the exchange that they were due to technical problems, the
lawsuit said. Although Mizuho knew these statements were false,
it "stood silent while allowing the public to continue being
duped," the lawsuit said.
Jay Edelson, a lawyer for the Mt Gox customers, said he was
pleased with Monday's decision. "The court rightfully held that
these victims are entitled to have their day in a U.S. court,"
he said in an emailed message on Tuesday.
Lawyers and a U.S. spokesman for Mizuho Bank did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
In court filings, lawyers for the bank said it had nothing
to do with Mt Gox's collapse or its customers' losses. They also
said the Chicago court did not have jurisdiction over the case
because the disputed activities took place in Japan.
But Feinerman rejected that argument, noting that the bank
knowingly accepted deposits from U.S. residents.
The case is Greene v Mt Gox, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Illinois, No 14-cv-1437
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Anthony Lin and Alan
Crosby)