New Issue-Mizuho sells $2.5 bln debt in 2 parts

Oct 11 Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd,
guaranteed by Mizuho Financial Group Inc, on Wednesday
sold $2.5 billion of senior unsecured bonds in two parts in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Mizuho, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and
J.P. Morgan were the joint active bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: MIZUHO

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 1.55 PCT    MATURITY    10/17/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.976   FIRST PAY   04/17/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 1.555 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/17/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 90 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 2.95 PCT    MATURITY    10/17/2022  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.708   FIRST PAY   04/17/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 2.984 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/17/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

