New Issue-Mizuho sells $2.5 bln debt in 2 parts

Oct 11 Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd, guaranteed by Mizuho Financial Group Inc, on Wednesday sold $2.5 billion of senior unsecured bonds in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Mizuho, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MIZUHO TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1.55 PCT MATURITY 10/17/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.976 FIRST PAY 04/17/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.555 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/17/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.95 PCT MATURITY 10/17/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.708 FIRST PAY 04/17/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.984 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/17/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A