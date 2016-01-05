MOVES-Mizuho Bank appoints Avrum Spiegel co-head of U.S. tech banking

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
Jan 5 Mizuho Bank, a division of Mizuho Financial Group Inc , has hired Avrum Spiegel as managing director and co-head of its U.S. technology banking business.
Spiegel, who will be based in San Francisco, joins from Citigroup Inc, where he was a managing director in technology banking. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Asset management giant BlackRock and chemical major Dow Chemical praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the kingdom said it was pressing ahead with reforms and investments beyond oil.
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: