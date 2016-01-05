版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 6日 星期三 02:12 BJT

MOVES-Mizuho Bank appoints Avrum Spiegel co-head of U.S. tech banking

Jan 5 Mizuho Bank, a division of Mizuho Financial Group Inc , has hired Avrum Spiegel as managing director and co-head of its U.S. technology banking business.

Spiegel, who will be based in San Francisco, joins from Citigroup Inc, where he was a managing director in technology banking. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

