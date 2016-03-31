MOVES-Mizuho promotes Andrew Dewing to North America banking head

March 31 Mizuho Bank Americas, part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed Andrew Dewing as managing executive officer and head of North American banking.

Dewing, who has more than 30 years of corporate and investment banking experience, was most recently head of U.S. corporate finance for Mizuho.

He had also worked as head of Mizuho's European corporate finance business for six years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)