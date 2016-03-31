版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 03:29 BJT

MOVES-Mizuho promotes Andrew Dewing to North America banking head

March 31 Mizuho Bank Americas, part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed Andrew Dewing as managing executive officer and head of North American banking.

Dewing, who has more than 30 years of corporate and investment banking experience, was most recently head of U.S. corporate finance for Mizuho.

He had also worked as head of Mizuho's European corporate finance business for six years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐