UPDATE 1-Mizuho Financial unit to close 10 branches

Jan 31 Mizuho Securities Co plans to close
10 branches in the greater Tokyo area and elsewhere in Japan in
April and May, reducing the brokerage's network to 86 branches,
the Nikkei business daily said.
The brokerage expects to save more than 1 billion yen a year
through job cuts and branch closings, the Japanese newspaper
reported.
The Nikkei said 500 Mizuho Securities employees accepted an
early retirement package that was offered by the firm last
October and left by the end of 2011.
Mizuho Securities is looking to boost earnings by cutting
costs as stock trading by retail investors and corporate
fundraising activity remains sluggish, the paper reported.
Mizuho Securities and Mizuho Investors Securities Co, both
members of the Mizuho Financial Group Inc, are set to
merge during the second half of fiscal 2012, in a move that
could force the units to consolidate operations, the Nikkei
said.