UPDATE 1-Mizuho Corporate Bank to tie-up with Russia's Sberbank-Nikkei

Sept 15 Mizuho Financial Group Inc's corporate banking arm plans to a form a business tie-up with Sberbank in what could become the first partnership between a Japanese bank and Russia's top lender, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Mizuho Corporate Bank, which runs large business client and international banking, will provide funds to Sberbank to help establish credit lines for Japanese companies operating in Russia, the paper said.

Through Mizuho, Sberbank will refer its corporate customers in Russia and neighboring countries to Japanese businesses and may also provide local-currency-based financial services to them, Nikkei said.

Mizuho plans to enter Turkey as early as this year and is also considering expansion in emerging markets like Europe and the Middle East, the daily said. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)