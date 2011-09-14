UPDATE 1-Mizuho Corporate Bank to tie-up with Russia's Sberbank-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)
Sept 15 Mizuho Financial Group Inc's
corporate banking arm plans to a form a business tie-up with
Sberbank in what could become the first partnership
between a Japanese bank and Russia's top lender, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
Mizuho Corporate Bank, which runs large business client and
international banking, will provide funds to Sberbank to help
establish credit lines for Japanese companies operating in
Russia, the paper said.
Through Mizuho, Sberbank will refer its corporate customers
in Russia and neighboring countries to Japanese businesses and
may also provide local-currency-based financial services to
them, Nikkei said.
Mizuho plans to enter Turkey as early as this year and is
also considering expansion in emerging markets like Europe and
the Middle East, the daily said.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)