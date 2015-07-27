版本:
MOVES-Mizuho International names chief Japan fixed-income strategist

July 27 Mizuho International Plc, the London-based securities and investment banking arm of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc, said it named Cameron Umetsu chief Japan fixed-income strategist.

Umetsu, who has worked as an economist for over 25 years with several financial institutions, was most recently senior G10 currency strategist with Swiss bank UBS Group AG's securities unit in New York, Mizuho said.

(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

