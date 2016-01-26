MOVES-Jeff Moskowitz joins Mizuho Securities as managing director

Jan 26 Mizuho Securities USA, the U.S. investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group, appointed Jeff Moskowitz managing director for convertible bond trading.

The company also appointed Kumaran Vijayakumar managing director for equity derivatives.

Moskowitz was most recently with Meru Capital.

Vijayakumar has earlier worked with Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and MF Global. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)