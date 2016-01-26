版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三 04:35 BJT

MOVES-Jeff Moskowitz joins Mizuho Securities as managing director

Jan 26 Mizuho Securities USA, the U.S. investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group, appointed Jeff Moskowitz managing director for convertible bond trading.

The company also appointed Kumaran Vijayakumar managing director for equity derivatives.

Moskowitz was most recently with Meru Capital.

Vijayakumar has earlier worked with Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and MF Global. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐