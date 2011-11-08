UPDATE 2-Liberty Interactive Q3 revenue up 8 pct

* Liberty Interactive rev up 8 pct

* Liberty Media rev down 5 pct

* Liberty Interactive shares fall as much as 4.9 pct (Adds comment by Liberty Starz CEO, financial details, updates stock price)

Nov 8 Billionaire John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp LINTA.O reported an 8 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, helped by higher international sales at the company's TV shopping channel QVC.

Liberty Interactive's sister company Liberty Media Corp reported a 5 percent dip in third-quarter revenue on lower contribution from its asset holding unit, Liberty Capital.

Third-quarter revenue at Liberty Interactive, which also owns a 34 percent stake in HSN, was up to $2.1 billion.

Liberty Interactive shares fell as much as 4.9 percent on Tuesday and were still down 3 percent at $16.06 in early afternoon on the Nasdaq.

Malone's Liberty also owns Starz Entertainment alongside numerous equity stakes in Live Nation (LYV.N), Barnes & Noble (BKS.N) and Sirius XM (SIRI.O), among others. It has until now traded under three tracking stocks that represent its various assets.

On Sept. 23 the company split off Liberty Interactive as a more traditional asset-backed stock while Liberty Media continues to trade under two tracking stocks LSTZA.O and LCAPA.O.

The Liberty Media tracking stocks were down 2 percent and up 0.8 percent, respectively, in early afternoon.

Liberty Media posted third-quarter revenue of $540 million, down from $571 million last year.

Liberty Media's Starz unit, which trades under the tracking stock LSTZA.O, posted third-quarter revenue of $389 million. Revenue at Liberty Capital fell 40 percent to $151 million after it changed the attribution of Starz Media from Liberty Capital to Liberty Starz.

Starz said in September it would be pulling its programming off Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) next February after both sides were unable to reach a new distribution agreement. Starz had hoped for its programming, which includes Sony Corp (6758.T) and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) movies, to be on a premium tier, according to sources.

"We didn't believe it was appropriate to include our Starz brand in a low-cost service," said Liberty Starz Chief Executive Chris Albrecht.

Liberty Media said there is bright future for its products on digital distribution outlets similar to Netflix. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore and Yinka Adegoke in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Matthew Lewis)