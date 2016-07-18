Berkshire Hathaway to buy medical liability insurer MLMIC

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Medical Liability Mutual Insurance Co (MLMIC) said it agreed to be bought by Berkshire Hathaway Inc's unit National Indemnity Co.
MLMIC is an underwriter of medical professional liability insurance in New York.
Terms of the deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, were not disclosed by MLMIC.
MLMIC will convert to a stock company from a mutual company, the company said in a statement.
As of Dec. 31, 2015, MLMIC policyholders' surplus was about $1.8 billion. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.