M'bishi Motors may expand alliance with Malaysia's Proton

BRIEF-UPS invests $18 million in on-site solar
* Installations in eight of co's U.S. Facilities will be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp (MMC) said on Thursday it is in talks with Malaysia's top car maker Proton about expanding their partnership.
MMC said that the two are discussing jointly producing engines in Malaysia as well as exchanging technology on electric vehicles. Proton may also make cars under the MMC brand, it said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Installations in eight of co's U.S. Facilities will be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday on concerns that the far right could win France's presidential election and take the country out of the European Union. Recent opinion polls have shown the anti-immigration National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who promises to haul France out of the euro zone and hold a referendum on EU membership, reaching a second-round vote. Fears that this could translate into a global economic shock led traders to sell riskier
* Airline is sub-Saharan Africa's biggest by revenue (adds details of expansion plan)