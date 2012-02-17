KKR-backed MMI to price $300 mln bond at 8 pct-source

HONG KONG Feb 17 MMI International, a technology company owned by private equity fund KKR & Co LP , will price its $300 million five-year non-call three 144a bond at 8 percent today in New York, at the bottom end of price guidance, according to a source familiar with the matter.

This is the first time a high-yield bond in Asia has been used to take out a buyout loan, and the issue received strong orders from U.S. investors and solid support in Asia, said the source, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

MMI's bond is a sign that companies in Asia are tapping non-traditional funding avenues to overcome difficult initial public offering and bank loans markets.

Singapore-based MMI, which makes parts for hard disk drives and has U.S.-based Seagate Technology Plc as its major client, appointed Credit Suisse Group AG, JP Morgan Chase & Co and UBS AG as lead banks for the five-year bond.

KKR declined comment. MMI could not immediately be reached for comment.