KKR-backed MMI to price $300 mln bond at 8 pct-source

HONG KONG Feb 17 MMI International, a
technology company owned by private equity fund KKR & Co LP
, will price its $300 million five-year non-call three
144a bond at 8 percent today in New York, at the bottom end of
price guidance, according to a source familiar with the matter.
This is the first time a high-yield bond in Asia has been
used to take out a buyout loan, and the issue received strong
orders from U.S. investors and solid support in Asia, said the
source, who declined to be named because he was not authorised
to speak to the media.
MMI's bond is a sign that companies in Asia are tapping
non-traditional funding avenues to overcome difficult initial
public offering and bank loans markets.
Singapore-based MMI, which makes parts for hard disk drives
and has U.S.-based Seagate Technology Plc as its major
client, appointed Credit Suisse Group AG, JP Morgan
Chase & Co and UBS AG as lead banks for the
five-year bond.
KKR declined comment. MMI could not immediately be reached
for comment.