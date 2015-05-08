TRLPC: Middle market loan yields tighten as supply lags in 2015

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 8 Middle market institutional term
loan yields fell below 6 percent in May for the first time since
June 2014 as low loan supply fails to satisfy insatiable
investor demand for new paper.
Yields in the second quarter so far stand at 6.24 percent,
compared to 6.71 percent in the first quarter as proliferating
middle market lenders seeking to profit from a regulatory
crackdown that is hitting traditional lenders are creating
blowout oversubscriptions as investors pile into the handful of
deals on offer.
"Volume started off dramatically down this year. It's not
where anyone wants it to be," a banker at an arranging bank
said.
The unseemly scrum for paper means that borrower-friendly
changes including lower spreads and narrower discounts are
outpacing upward flex which favors investors.
Five deals have cut pricing in the second quarter so far.
Only one deal has increased pricing, compared to the first
quarter when upward and downward price flex was evenly split.
Borrowers that have cut spreads include enterprise software
company Compusearch Software Systems, materials testing provider
Element Materials Technology, records management company Access
Information Management, building materials distributor US LBM
and women's clothing retailer J. Jill. Compusearch and J. Jill
raised leveraged buyout loans and the other three companies
tapped the market for additional debt.
Demand is so high from middle market and broadly syndicated
loan investors that the $685 million loan backing
California-based WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems' sale to
Swedish private equity firm EQT was 10 times oversubscribed,
investors said. The laundry services company shifted $30 million
to the first-lien tranche from the second-lien, cut pricing on
the $505 million TLB to 325bp over Libor and to 700bp on a $120
million, second-lien loan and tightened the Original Issue
Discounts (OIDs) to 99.75 and 99.25 respectively.
Middle market loans are now attracting 30-50 investors in
relatively small $200-400 million deals, sources said. A recent
$275 million refinancing for Townsquare Media was heavily
oversubscribed with more than 100 investors in the book,
highlighting the level of demand for mid-sized credits, a banker
said.
Tradeshow and information services company Penton Media Inc
launched a repricing of its existing term loan and new
incremental facility in late April to cut 25bp off the spread
and lower the Libor floor to 1 percent from 1.25 percent.
Supply lags
U.S. regulators' leveraged lending guidelines and high
valuations are continuing to hit middle market and leveraged
loan volume. M&A and buyout activity is slowing due to a wide
gap between the price that buyers are willing to pay and the
high purchase price multiples that sellers are looking for.
"It's hard to buy, but it's easy to sell," a middle market
private equity sponsor said.
Middle market loans backing private equity activity fell to
a five-year low in the first quarter of only $9 billion and
sponsored middle market volume is only $2.19 billion in the
second quarter so far.
Bankers are attributing some of the drop in volume to the
leveraged lending guidelines. Restrictions on the amount of
leverage that can be put on buyouts mean that sponsors are
having to write bigger equity checks, which lowers private
equity returns.
Although yields are heading south, at 6.24 percent, they are
still 49bp higher than 5.74 percent recorded in the first
quarter of 2014, when a tidal wave of opportunistic refinancing
and repricings hit the market.
While the broadly syndicated market is seeing an upturn in
repricings, middle market lenders are holding off for now, as
investors think that the market is at the top of the credit
cycle and are picking defensive credits and managing portfolios
accordingly.
Private equity sponsors expect middle market volume to pick
up in the next two to three months. Arranging banks are also
optimistic that deal flow will accelerate this quarter, which
should ease the downward pressure on yields.
