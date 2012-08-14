版本:
New Issue-MModal sells $250 mln notes

Aug 14 MModal Inc on Tuesday sold $250
million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MMODAL INC 

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 10.75 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.694   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 11 PCT       SETTLEMENT  08/17/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 965 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

