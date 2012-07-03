REFILE-UPDATE 2-One Equity to buy M*Modal for $1.1 bln

* Expects deal to close by Q3
* Says deal at a premium of 8.3 pct to M*Modal's Monday
close
July 3 One Equity Partners, JP Morgan Chase &
Co's private investment arm, will buy technology
services firm M*Modal for about $1.1 billion in cash.
The $14-per-share offer represents a premium of 8.3 percent
to M*Modal's Monday close.
The company offers clinical documentation and speech
recognition technology to medical professionals. It has 12,000
employees in five countries and had revenue of $450 million in
2011.
One Equity Partners, which manages $11 billion for JP
Morgan, will commence a tender offer for M*Modal's outstanding
shares by July 17.
Investment funds led by S.A.C. Private Capital Group LLC,
which together own about 31 percent of M*Modal, agreed to
support the deal.
The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of
2012.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets are
financing One Equity Partners.
Macquarie Capital is acting as lead financial adviser to
M*Modal.
M*Modal's stock, which has gained a third of its value this
year, closed at $12.93 on Monday on the Nasdaq.