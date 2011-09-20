MMTA consults members on neutral warehousing criteria

LONDON, Sept 20 The Minor Metals Trade Association said on Tuesday it has asked its members if they were happy with its criteria requiring warehousing companies to be neutral and not owned or associated with any trading company.

"All warehousing companies that want to be approved by the MMTA must conform to the following: The Company shall be neutral, not owned or associated with any Trading Company," the MMTA said in a release.

"This clause differentiates your association from those associations and exchanges who are prepared to accept the 'Chinese Walls' criteria separating the warehouse business from the trading business."

The issue of warehouse independence has received widespread publicity recently as previously independent warehouse companies have been bought by banks and trading companies.

"At our most recent committee meeting ... It was decided that we must canvass the opinion of our membership to understand whether members are happy with the current warehouse criteria or whether, in a world where warehouses are being bought and indeed are buying trading companies, we should re-address this issue," the MMTA said.

Detroit-based Metro was acquired by Goldman in February 2010, while commodities trading firm Trafigura nabbed UK-based NEMS in March 2010, and Swiss-based group Glencore International acquired the metals warehousing unit of Italy's Pacorini in September 2010.

Henry Bath, a warehousing firm and founding member of the London Metal Exchange in 1877, has been owned for about 40 years by traders or banks including Metallgesellschaft in the 1980s and failed U.S. energy trader Enron at the turn of the century. It now comes under the umbrella of JP Morgan . (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by James Jukwey)