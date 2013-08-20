UPDATE 3-Brazil's CSN, others mulling bids for Batista's MMX, sources say

By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional
SA, Brazil's largest diversified steelmaking group,
is interested in acquiring control of mining firm MMX Mineração
e Metálicos SA from embattled tycoon Eike Batista, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the
negotiations remain private, declined to disclose the terms of
the discussions, such as the possible value of MMX and whether
an acquirer would assume the company's debt.
Other companies are also interested in taking over MMX, a
second source said, without citing potential candidates. Batista
is breaking up his Grupo EBX conglomerate of mining, energy and
logistics companies in an effort to help reduce the group's $11
billion debt load.
Batista, 56, has already sold controlling stakes in two of
Grupo EBX's six publicly listed firms - power producer MPX
Energia SA and port and logistics operator LLX
Logística SA. Officials at MMX told investors last
week on a conference call that the iron ore producer would soon
have a new controlling shareholder, without elaborating on those
remarks.
Spokespeople for MMX and CSN declined to comment. In a
securities filing late on Tuesday, MMX said that it is currently
looking for business opportunities that "enhance value creation
for shareholders," without saying whether any of those
initiatives include a merger or acquisition.
A number of bidders for some of the assets controlled by EBX
have emerged in recent weeks, attracted by what seems to be a
breakup of the conglomerate and the exit of Batista from
day-to-day operations. EIG Global Energy Partners LLC is
interested in buying more assets from Batista, a source familiar
with the U.S. fund's plans said days after sealing a $560
million deal that gave it control of LLX.
Batista - forced by debt woes to dismantle an energy, port
and mining empire that had been valued at $60 billion less than
two years ago - is seeking partners or buyers for oil company
OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA, shipbuilder OSX
Brasil SA, coal miner CCX Carvão da Colombia SA
and MMX.
FAILED ATTEMPTS
Shares of MMX tumbled 4.6 percent on Tuesday to 2.27 reais
while CSN dropped 3.5 percent to 8.57 reais.
CSN has been hobbled by failed attempts to grow in areas
other than steel in recent years. The São Paulo-based company,
controlled by Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch, has
for years tried unsuccessfully to acquire rivals in cement,
mining and logistics, with shares weighed down by what investors
see as a potential misuse of capital.
By buying MMX, analysts have said the company could increase
reserves significantly and boost its shipping capacity since MMX
has a port, but would have to spend heavily to reach full output
capacity.
MMX's Porto do Sudeste is scheduled to start operations by
year-end, with the capacity to ship up to 19 million tonnes of
iron ore a year.