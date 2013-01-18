Brazil iron ore miner MMX appoints new chief

UPDATE 1-Payouts for U.S. government-job takers under scrutiny at Morgan Stanley
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on a proposal that prohibits stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 18 Brazilian iron ore miner MMX and controlled by billionaire Eike Batista appointed mining sector veteran Carlos Roberto Gonzalez as president and head of investor relations on Friday, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Gonzalez was previously head of mining at MMX's parent company, the EBX Group, which was set up by Batista and whose operations include mining, shipbuilding, logistics and oil production. He replaces Guilherme Escalhao who resigned.
The appointment at a board meeting on Friday, comes after top executives at three other EBX group companies were replaced in 2012, including at oil producer OGX, Colombia coal producer CCX and at logistics firm LLX.
* Inspired entertainment files to say selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 22.2 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ohq79q) Further company coverage:
* CEO Thomas Fanning's 2016 total compensation was $15.8 million versus $11.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oL58Nh) Further company coverage: