Batista's iron ore miner MMX reports a Q3 loss of 1.21 bln reais

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 29 MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA, the Brazilian iron ore miner controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday that it recorded a third-quarter net loss of 1.21 bln reais.
The loss compares with a 100.6 million real loss in the same period a year earlier.
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
* ClubCorp reports twelfth consecutive quarter of growth, announces acquisition of Oakhurst Golf and Country Club and "the collective" a new club concept
* Concluded exploration of strategic alternatives and will continue to operate as an independent company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: