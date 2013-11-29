版本:
Batista's iron ore miner MMX reports a Q3 loss of 1.21 bln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 29 MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA, the Brazilian iron ore miner controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday that it recorded a third-quarter net loss of 1.21 bln reais.

The loss compares with a 100.6 million real loss in the same period a year earlier.
