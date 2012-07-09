UPDATE 2-Privacy risk from ads in apps rising -security firm

* Over 80 mln apps downloaded which carry aggressive ads
* First industry guidelines for in-app ads published
* Aggressive ads could hamper mobile ad market
By Tarmo Virki
July 9 Some advertising networks have been
secretly collecting app users personal details over the past
year and now have access to millions of smartphones globally,
U.S.-based mobile security firm Lookout said.
These unregulated practices are on the rise, Lookout said on
Monday as it unveiled the first industry guidelines on how
application developers and advertisers could avoid raising
consumer angst.
"Aggressive ad networks are much more prevalent than
malicious applications. It is the most prevalent mobile privacy
issue that exists," Kevin Mahaffey, Lookout's technology chief
and co-founder, told Reuters in an interview.
Over 80 million apps have been downloaded which carry a form
of invasive ads - used by 5 percent of all free apps on Google's
Android platform - which can take data from phones or
install software without users' knowledge.
Some more aggressive networks collect users' email addresses
or phone numbers without permission, while others install icons
to home screens, track users whereabouts or push ads to
notification bar.
Mobile devices have so far had limited appeal for writers of
viruses and other malicious software, or malware, due to
numerous small platforms and limited financial gains. But during
the first quarter, the amount of malware on the popular Android
platform jumped to 7,000 from 600, according to Intel's
security software arm McAfee.
Lookout declined to name the most aggressive ad networks,
hoping some of them would align practices to match the new
guidelines which include publishing details on their privacy
policy and allowing consumers to avoid data collection.
"These guidelines make it clear some practices are
out-of-bounds. That's good news for both consumers and
responsible businesses," said Jules Polonetsky, co-chair of
Future of Privacy Forum, a Washington-based thinktank focusing
on responsible data handling practices.
"Many apps are ad-supported, there is nothing wrong with it,
but users should know what is their trade-off. People want to
have confidence and trust that they're not being compromised
while on devices that have access to their most personal
information," he said.
Advertising networks work as intermediaries, linking large
numbers of advertisers with media publishers.
They have seen a boost especially from a rise of Google's
Android platform, where many of the applications, like Angry
Birds, are distributed free and funded through changing
advertisements.
Ad companies are closely watching the sector as mobile
advertising presents an opportunity for new revenue streams.
Advertisers are attracted to the sheer size of the audience.
"If you look at the 6 billion eyeballs - there is a
potential for a gold rush," said David Gosen, a director at
market research firm Nielsen.
But with consumers increasingly conscious of privacy issues,
some said aggressive practices could backfire on the $8 billion
industry.
"We are in a very early days of mobile advertising and
models are very much derived from the web where practices have
not been very respectful," said Anne Bezancon, founder and
president of Placecast, which provides location-based marketing
services but never shares or sells information of its 10 million
clients.
"The mobile experience is much more intimate and personal -
a phone is an extension of you, not a distant publishing screen.
The equivalent is someone whispering in your ear."