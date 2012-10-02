Mobile computing wars pose tough choices for Internet publishers

* Separate apps needed for various smartphones, tablets
* Supporting multiple apps costly, but key for best
performance
* Windows, multiple versions of Android complicate decisions
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Oct 2 For Microsoft Corp, and
Amazon.com, and the clutch of other companies that hope
to carve out a big slice of a mobile computing business
currently dominated by Apple Inc, the future depends on
people like Scott Porad.
As chief technology officer of Cheezburger Network, a
popular publisher of humor websites, Porad has to make the tough
calls on which mobile devices merit the development of special
software, or apps, that will make the company's content shine.
Developing apps for the hot-selling iPhone might be a
no-brainer, but that's not the case when it comes to apps for
Microsoft's new Windows 8 software, or for the various versions
of Google Inc's Android mobile operating system, or for
Research in Motion Ltd's BlackBerry devices.
"We are a small company and we don't have unlimited
resources," said Porad "We cannot afford to do it all, that's
for sure."
Cheezburger, an independent publisher with 85 employees and
about 16 million unique visitors a month worldwide, ultimately
decided to go ahead with a Windows 8 app while passing on
BlackBerry and some other platforms. But many other developers
are taking a wait-and-see approach.
The caution extends not only to Windows, but also
increasingly to Android as that software evolves in different
ways on different vendors' platforms. A Kindle Fire app is quite
different from one built for, say, the Samsung Galaxy, even
though both devices are based on Google's Android.
Indeed, the explosion of competition in the tablet and
smartphone markets may be providing consumers with plenty of
choice, but it's a decidedly mixed blessing for Internet content
companies. They now have to develop as many as six different
apps if they want to reach all their mobile customers, with each
development project costing tens of thousands of dollars at a
minimum, and far more to update the apps over their lifetime.
One solution is to rely on HTML 5, a software language that
can support apps on many different platforms. It also enables
developers to avoid the strict rules that Apple imposes on how
iOS apps handle subscriptions and financial transactions.
But many argue strongly that HTML 5 apps are sub-par -- a
view that was endorsed earlier this month by none other than
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who said his decision
to focus on HTML 5 for Facebook apps was the biggest mistake the
company had made.
Critics say that HTML 5's one-size-fits-all approach will
mean average experience across the board at the expense of
excellence on individual platforms. The World Wide Web
Consortium (W3C), the standards body behind HTML 5, concedes the
format may not be able to match native experiences, but says it
is getting better as more developers adopt it.
"We are observing the common pattern where performance of
new features improves as implementations mature," said W3C
spokesman Ian Jacobs.
I CAN HAS APPS
The decision Seattle-based Cheezburger faced over Windows 8
is emblematic of the dilemma facing hundreds of Internet
publishers.
"Our framework for thinking about it is simple -- return on
investment," said Porad. "The return is how much benefit we
expect out of it and the investment is how long it takes to
build, and the ongoing maintenance costs."
With limited resources, Cheezburger debated long and hard on
whether to make a Windows 8 app, but eventually decided the
gamble was worth it, even though the return was uncertain.
"Microsoft's put a lot of their muscle behind Windows 8. We
think that by being there at the beginning when they launch this
thing, that'll be a benefit to us," said Porad. "The
counter-argument is that it could be Windows Vista. Nobody knows
what's going to happen here." Vista was Microsoft's widely
panned 2007 version of Windows.
Cheezburger's Windows app was produced by an in-house team
of three developers in just over a month, with help from an
outside design agency. Porad said the process was made easier by
the fact its underlying code is written in Microsoft's .NET
programming framework.
The company has a virtual team of about 20 developers spread
across the United States. The team also handles iOS and Android
apps, both of which Cheezburger plans to update in-house rather
than produce with outside developers, as it did with previous
versions.
Porad agreed with Zuckerberg that native apps written
specifically for each platform work better than those written in
the HTML 5 web-based standard, at least for now.
HTML 5 is "completely unrealistic," said Avi Muchnick, CEO
and founder of photo editing software firm Aviary, which
requires precise rendering for its products.
"There are still nuances for each browser and platform, and
you end up with a product that will work 75 percent as well as
it should across the board instead of 100 percent on each
platform," said Muchnick. "Everyone will need to have an HTML 5
version just to support something people can access from a
browser, but the best apps will be developed natively."
CAN CROSS-PLATFORM SOLUTIONS WORK?
Not everyone agrees that HTML 5 is a dead end.
Just over a year ago, the Financial Times became the first
big news organization to launch an HTML 5 app that works across
all formats after pulling its iOS app from Apple's App Store.
Users access the FT site via the browser on whichever device
is being used; an icon is installed on the start screen,
essentially emulating the look and feel of an app but operating
entirely in the browser.
The FT's new app reader has 3.1 million users and has
already outstripped downloads of its previous iPhone and iPad
apps combined. Making an HTML app that matched the performance
of a native app was hard work, but cost no more than developing
the iOS app, said Mary Beth Christie, the Financial Times'
online product management director.
"For example, the swiping interactions, when you go between
sections, to get the same level of quality as you have in a
native app experience, we actually had to develop our own
libraries for those interactions," said Chris Smith, the FT's
product manager for emerging platforms. Rendering high-quality
photos was also a challenge, he added.
The FT bought the development firm Assanka, which created
its original iOS apps, earlier this year, and rebranded it as FT
Labs. That team was already working on an HTML-based app, but it
became the primary mobile strategy when the newspaper dropped
out of Apple's App Store after refusing to agree to Apple's
rules on how subscriptions were handled.
Exiting the app store and using HTML 5 means the FT can now
control the financial transaction and data associated with it, a
key issue for subscription-based businesses such as news media.
The Seattle Times has gone down a similar road, developing
primarily in HTML 5, mostly for the same reason.
"Being able to control the commerce layer and keep that
direct relationship with our subscribers, our readers, is a high
value to us," said John Frey, program manager for digital
technology at the Seattle Times Co.
The good news for Microsoft is that porting an HTML
5-generated app into Windows 8 is relatively easy.
"We didn't have to redesign from the ground up," said Smith
at the FT, which already has an app up and running in the
preview version of Windows 8 and which will be there at launch
on Oct. 26. Another draw is that Microsoft does not control
transactions with app users, avoiding the point of contention
that drove FT away from Apple's App Store.
ANDROID PAIN
Google's Android platform is firmly ensconced alongside
Apple's iOS as a major player in the mobile market. But
enthusiasm for Android is waning slightly, according to a survey
of 5,500 developers last month by tech research firm IDC.
The study found that just 66 percent of developers were
"very interested" in creating apps for Android tablets, the
third time in four quarters that figure has declined.
That lags 83 percent who were "very interested" in
developing for the iPad and is about even with the level of
enthusiasm for HTML 5. Only 33 percent said they were "very
interested" in designing Windows 8 apps.
Porad at Cheezburger calls Android "a giant pain."
"Every manufacturer and every device is a little bit
different," he said. "It's a strain on a small company to have a
lot of different platforms to support. The other side of the
coin is that is where the users are going."