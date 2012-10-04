In mobile-computing boom, a battle rages for marketing

| NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Oct 4 Amazon.com Inc
CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, who quipped at a
shareholder meeting a few years ago that "advertising is the
price you pay for having an unremarkable product," is eating
those words.
Three years on, as the company moves aggressively into the
mobile computing business with its Kindle tablets and ereaders,
Amazon has already spent $34 million on TV advertising for the
Kindle in the first half of the year, according to Kantar Media,
and there's more to come.
Indeed, in the consumer technology business, where billions
of dollars are poured into marketing, great products go only
halfway towards winning market share.
Take Apple Inc, for example. Perceived as a company
that has triumphed with exceptional technology, it has long been
the pace-setter on marketing, too, spending some $1.5 billion on
iPhone and iPad advertising since their introduction.
Now Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Amazon,
Microsoft Corp and other tablet and smartphone makers
are stepping up with big spending on TV spots, print ads,
guerilla marketing stunts and over-the-top launch events.
As the holiday shopping season approaches, this fall's
marketing contest promises to be intense - and creative.
The marketing is "speeding up at a rapid rate," said David
Droga, founder and creative chairman of advertising agency
Droga5. "Everyone is trying to stand out."
In New York City and Chicago, mysterious graffiti with the
word "surface" appeared on building walls a few months ago - a
tease for Microsoft's upcoming Surface tablets, which are
designed to showcase its new Windows 8 operating system. (The
company wouldn't confirm that it was behind the sketches.)
TAKING ON APPLE
And embattled Research in Motion Ltd is
playing the prankster. Earlier this summer, the Blackberry maker
sent a big black bus to an Apple store in Sydney, where
customers were waiting in line, and deposited people with
protest signs that said: "Wake up!"
Apple is the envy of other tech companies for the appeal of
its iPhones and iPads with consumers, a fact that has helped
augment the greater smartphone and tablet market.
Samsung has also poked fun at Apple's fiercely loyal fan
base with TV ads suggesting that those queuing for the latest
iPhone were dupes. The widely aired commercial lured more than
16 million views on YouTube and was the most discussed ad on
Twitter during the week of its launch, according to social media
monitor Bluefin.
Apple's new "physics" ad for the iPhone 5, in contrast, has
had only a million YouTube views.
And Samsung's set for more of the same. The company has
boosted spending on TV commercials for its Galaxy smartphone -
the key rival to Apple's iPhone - to almost $80 million in the
first half of this year, outpacing its ad expenditure in all of
2011, according to data from Kantar Media.
"We are seeing most smartphones essentially becoming 4-inch
pieces of glass and metal," said Mark Himmelsbach, head of
digital strategy for BBDO North America, which creates campaigns
for brands including AT&T Inc and Hewlett Packard Co
. "It is important now to tell an interesting and
compelling brand story" to differentiate one product from
another, he said.
AD SPENDING SOARS
Advertising spending on smartphones and tablets has more
than doubled to nearly $650 million annually over the past five
years, according to Enid Maran, senior vice president of tech
and telecom advertiser solutions at Nielsen.
And that doesn't count the money spent on events, public
relations campaigns and ads run by wireless carriers that often
co-market specific devices.
Google Inc, Microsoft, Amazon and Samsung declined
to comment on how much money they direct towards advertising.
Ironically, "old media" remain the vehicles of choice for
touting new media devices.
Sixty percent of advertising expenditure on smartphones went
to television from 2011 to the second quarter of 2012, according
to Michael Winter, managing director for digital strategy at
media buying firm PhD Network. Almost 30 percent went to print
and only 9 percent went to the Web.
Amazon teased its latest Kindle Fire tablet in a TV ad
during the kick-off of the National Football League season, a
day before its actual launch.
"We determined TV was an important part of the mix," Neil
Lindsay, vice president of marketing of Amazon's Kindle business
said at a conference in April.
Those efforts may be paying off for the company.
Robert Passikoff, founder and president of brand research
firm Brand Keys, said Amazon is gaining some traction with its
efforts to be known for content - and the devices that make it
accessible - rather than just for online shopping.
CHANGING PERCEPTION
Changing brand perception, though, is more challenging.
Google, for example, is a strong brand in Web search but not
in mobile computing, Passikoff said. People do not associate
Google with Android, the leading mobile operating software, and
that could be a hurdle for its nascent hardware business.
"We don't get mentions with Google about smartphones, or
tablets or computers," he said, referring to Brand Keys'
surveys.
Google has promoted its new Nexus 7 tablet on television and
in print. The search giant also used its famously sparse
Google.com search page to advertise the $199 device.
RIM, meanwhile, faces a tough marketing battle as it tries
to reverse its fortune. The company's new marketing chief, Frank
Boulben, said it will begin by slowly revealing features of its
BB10 smartphone - slated to be released next year - to media and
celebrities, and follow that with Web videos.
"The real-time marketing will ramp up until the moment we
launch and the device is actually available in the stores,"
Boulben said. "And then we will start marketing jointly with the
carriers - TV campaign, outdoor (ads)."
Meanwhile, Apple's TV campaigns are kicking in.
As the company's marketing head, Phil Schiller, discussed in
his testimony in a recent Apple/Samsung patent lawsuit, Apple
initially relies on the media to create a buzz for its products,
and rolls out ads as the initial excitement fades.
In addition to TV and print, the company also spends heavily
on product placement on TV shows and movies, Schiller said.
According to court documents, Apple has spent close to $1
billion in advertising the iPhone since its debut five years ago
and another $457 million for the two-year-old iPad. The media
coverage for Apple's iPhone and iPad, on the other hand, has
been priceless.