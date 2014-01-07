REFILE-More than 1 billion Android devices to ship in 2014 - Gartner

LONDON Jan 7 The number of smartphones and
tablet computers shipped with Google's Android
operating system will break the 1 billion barrier this year,
research group Gartner said on Tuesday.
Android, which is installed on products made by Samsung
, HTC, Sony and many other
manufacturers, is forecast to reach 1.1 billion users in 2014,
up 26 percent on last year, with the strongest demand in
emerging markets.
Apple's iOS and Mac OS operating systems are
expected to be in 344 million new iPhones, iPads and Macs this
year, Gartner added, representing a 28 percent jump on the
number of devices shipped in 2013.
"There is no doubt that there is a volume-versus-value
equation, with Android users purchasing lower-cost devices
compared to Apple users," Gartner analyst Annette Zimmerman said
in a statement on Tuesday.
Microsoft's Windows operating system, which
dominates the PC and notebook segments, is forecast to be in 360
million new devices, up from 328 million in 2013.
Growth in the PC and notebook segment has been hit by the
popularity of tablet computers, sales of which are forecast to
increase by 47 percent this year to 263 million, according to
Gartner.
"Users continue to move away from the traditional PC as it
becomes more of a shared-content creation tool, while the
greater flexibility of tablets, hybrids and lighter notebooks
address users' increasingly different usage demands," Gartner
research director Ranjit Atwal said.
Sales of mobile phones are expected to continue to increase,
but at a slower pace, with the focus moving away from top-end
premium devices to mid-level products, he added.
Gartner said it expects combined global shipments of all
devices to reach 2.48 billion units this year, up 7.6 per cent
on 2013.